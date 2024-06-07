Earlier this year, Sis announced her new album Vibhuti. So far we’ve heard “Center Of The Heart,” “Mother’s Grace,” and “Bow To Your Wilderness.” Today, Jenny Gillespie Mason is sharing the lush single “Pregnant In Bhutan.”

“This was the first song I wrote for the album at the piano,” Mason explained. “At that point, I had no idea where the music or ideas for the album were going to take me. I had just re-read an old journal, from when I first found out I was pregnant with my first son, and was traveling through Southeast Asia. I wanted to capture that super tender emotional terrain of longing and excitement, opposed by the worry and fear that I’d lose my artistic life–all happening within a place that was mystical but so foreign to me, and not quite the ideal of what I thought it was going to be.”

Hear the track below.

Vibhuti is out 6/21 on Native Cat.