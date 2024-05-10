Jenny Gillespie Mason has been rolling out her new Sis album Vibhuti, inspired by 20th century Indian mysticism. She’s shared the singles “Center Of The Heart” and “Mother’s Grace,” and today she adds a tight, funky, hypnotic groove called “Bow To Your Wilderness.”

Gillespie Mason’s statement on the track:

I had just seen Jai Uttal perform at the Marin Center and was floored by his song “Jaya Jagadamba”. I felt the song touched the ‘ananda’ in my heart, or the divine sweetness, so deeply. I wanted to write something on that level and mix mantra into my songs, as I felt there were some things about my spiritual life that I could only express that way. I know I started with a bass loop I found in Trilian, a program I used quite a bit on this record. I can’t really remember point A to point B after that first initial choice, which happens often in my songwriting as it feels more channeled than written.

Below, watch the “Bow To Your Wilderness” video, animated by Danski Tang.

Vibhuti is out 6/21 via Native Cat. Pre-order it here.