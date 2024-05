After dropping “Neon River” over the winter, Pond announced their new album Stung! this spring by sharing its sorta title track “(I’m) Stung,” and part of our team since caught them in action at Utah’s Kilby Block Party. Now, with their album’s June release suddenly imminent, the Australian psych-pop veterans are rolling out a third single: the funky, glammy David Bowie/Peter Gabriel-esque romp “So Lo.” Watch the video below.

Stung! is out 6/21 via Spinning Top.