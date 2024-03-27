Pond – “(I’m) Stung”
In January, Pond shared the song “Neon River.” Today, the Australian psychedelic crew is announcing their new album Stung! and releasing the triumphant single “(I’m) Stung.”
“I wrote most of this while mowing someone’s lawn,” Nicholas Allbrook said in a statement. He continued:
I went home and put my fingers on the piano and pretty much played the base of it first go. This is a very rare and special treat and buoyed me for weeks. It’s funny because I had a mad crush on someone, and they dropped me like a sack of shit and this song just flew down and clocked me right in the forehead and I felt totally better. Then Gin and Gum added all their magic – cool sounds, passing chords..
It’s about being totally pathetically stung by someone and just having to be cool with it being unrequited. Being resilient, accepting that you are a bit of a goose, but life goes on.
Stung! began coming together in Jay Watson’s studio in his backyard. The five-piece then took it to Dunsborough, where they swam during the day and recorded at night. Watch the “(I’m) Stung” video directed by the band below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Constant Picnic”
02 “(I’m) Stung”
03 “Neon River”
04 “So Lo”
05 “Black Lung”
06 “Sunrise For The Lonely”
07 “Elf Bar Blues”
08 “Edge Of The World Pt. 3”
09 “Stars In Silken Sheets”
10 “Boys Don’t Crash”
11 “O, UV Ray”
12 “Last Elvis”
13 “Elephant Gun”
14 “Fell From Grace With The Sea”
TOUR DATES:
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/07 – Austin, TX W Mohawk
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
05/15 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
06/14 – VIVID Sydney @ Carriageworks
06/15 – Hobart, TAS @ Altar
06/27 – Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory
06/28 – Melbourne, VIC @ Northcote Theatre
06/29 – Brisbane, QLD @ Princess Theatre
07/06 – Fremantle, WA @ Freo Social
07/20 – Byron Bay NSW @ Splendour in the Gras
09/24 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon
09/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/27 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe
09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove
09/29 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah
10/01 – Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham
10/02 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/03 – London, UK @ Scala
10/05 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
10/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Grand Salon, Botanique
10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/08 – Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
10/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Stung! is out 6/21 on Spinning Top.