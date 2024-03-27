In January, Pond shared the song “Neon River.” Today, the Australian psychedelic crew is announcing their new album Stung! and releasing the triumphant single “(I’m) Stung.”

“I wrote most of this while mowing someone’s lawn,” Nicholas Allbrook said in a statement. He continued:

I went home and put my fingers on the piano and pretty much played the base of it first go. This is a very rare and special treat and buoyed me for weeks. It’s funny because I had a mad crush on someone, and they dropped me like a sack of shit and this song just flew down and clocked me right in the forehead and I felt totally better. Then Gin and Gum added all their magic – cool sounds, passing chords.. It’s about being totally pathetically stung by someone and just having to be cool with it being unrequited. Being resilient, accepting that you are a bit of a goose, but life goes on.

Stung! began coming together in Jay Watson’s studio in his backyard. The five-piece then took it to Dunsborough, where they swam during the day and recorded at night. Watch the “(I’m) Stung” video directed by the band below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Constant Picnic”

02 “(I’m) Stung”

03 “Neon River”

04 “So Lo”

05 “Black Lung”

06 “Sunrise For The Lonely”

07 “Elf Bar Blues”

08 “Edge Of The World Pt. 3”

09 “Stars In Silken Sheets”

10 “Boys Don’t Crash”

11 “O, UV Ray”

12 “Last Elvis”

13 “Elephant Gun”

14 “Fell From Grace With The Sea”

Stung! is out 6/21 on Spinning Top.