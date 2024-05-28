Last month, Dirty Three — the instrumental trio made up of Warren Ellis, Mick Turner, and Jim White — announced their first new album in 12 years, Love Changes Everything. They shared its opening track, “Love Changes Everything I,” at the time, and today they’re back with “Love Changes Everything II,” which follows the first sequentially and is the second of six total tracks on the album with the same name. Check it out below.

Love Changes Everything is out 6/28 via Drag City/Bella Union.