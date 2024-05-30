Over the past decade, Action Bronson has jumped out of the New York rap underground and into the realm of internet personality, but he hasn’t stopped coming up with extravagant punchlines. (I heartily recommend the Accidental Bronson Twitter account, which is dedicated entirely to tweets that sound like things Action Bronson would say on songs.) Bronson released his most recent album Cocodrillo Turbo in 2022. Since then, he’s collaborated with people like the Alchemist and Valee. Now, Bronson has another record on the way.

Sometime soon, Action Bronson will release his next album, which has the endearingly absurd title Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor. We don’t have the details on the new LP yet, but we do have the first single. On “Nourish A Thug,” Bronson raps over a loping neck-snap beat from an old collaborator, the longtime Griselda associate Daringer.

On “Nourish A Thug,” Action Bronson sounds the way he always sounds. He calls himself the “only man alive known to break out of the Cobra Clutch” and says that he’ll “slam dunk on two midgets ’cause it’s physics.” What do you want from him? It’s that. That’s what you want. Check out director Sean Kelly’s ridiculous, cinematic “Nourish A Thug” video below.

The self-released Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor is coming soon.