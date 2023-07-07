Just before Christmas last year, the uniquely understated Chicago rapper Valee released an album called Vacabularee, his first new music in three years. Today he’s back with a single featuring some noteworthy collaborators. “Vibrant” matches Valee with Action Bronson and Bronson’s old Saaab Stories collaborator, the great NYC producer Harry Fraud. Looks like it’s going to be the first release from Valee & Harry Fraud’s album Virtuoso, dropping July 21.

“We’ve been quietly working on this project, and it’s finally ready for the world. It will be unlike anything you’ve ever heard; so expect the unexpected,” Valee says via press release.

Harry Fraud adds: “Valee has been one of my favorite artists since the first time I heard him, and it’s always been a goal of mine to collaborate with him. Valee and Bronson’s unique approach, and rare charisma complement each other perfectly on ‘Vibrant.'”

Listen to “Vibrant.”

Valee & Harry Fraud feat. Action Bronson “Vibrant” The first release from Valee & Harry Fraud’s album ‘Virtuoso’ dropping 7/21 https://t.co/yKNJzSyhAC pic.twitter.com/5WSOkqcVeJ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) July 7, 2023

Valee & Harry Fraud’s Virtuoso will be out 7/21.