A few years ago, it seemed like New York rap absurdist Action Bronson might take a sincere run at mainstream stardom. Instead, though, Bronson became a cable-TV gadfly and occasional movie-cameo guy, and he kept making truly ridiculous rap music. These days, when Bronson does release music, he’s back in the free-associate insanity zone of his early-’10s mixtape material. This is a good thing, and it’s the reason I like his new album Cocodrillo Turbo so much.

Bronson just announced Cocodrillo Turbo a few weeks ago, when he released the Alchemist-produced single “Subzero.” The album has spaced-out production from people like Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself, and it’s also got guest appearances from people like Conway The Machine, Meyhem Lauren, and an on-fire Roc Marci. More than anything, though, Cocodrillo Turbo has Bronson talking funny, insane bullshit. On first listen, the punchline that made me laugh the hardest was this: “I’m positioned at high ground, covering the shore// Your bitch got a face like Pauly Shore/ It takes forever to pull the long .44 out my shorts.”

Cocodrillo Turbo also has an accompanying 11-minute short film from director Jason Goldwatch. It sets scraps of the different album tracks to TV Carnage-style imagery. Below, you can stream the album and watch the video.

Cocodrillo Turbo is out now on Loma Vista.