The Alchemist – “Vertigo” (Feat. Action Bronson)

Rap-production great the Alchemist has literally been in the game for 30 years. The Whooliganz, Alchemist’s teenage rap duo with Scott Caan, released their sole album Make Way For The W in 1993. Somehow, Alc seems to get busier every year. In 2023, he’s released three big collaborative albums: The Great Escape with Larry June, Voir Dire with Earl Sweatshirt, and Faith Is A Rock with MIKE and Wiki. A few months ago, Alchemist also released Flying High, an EP that featured appearances from people like Earl Sweatshirt, billy woods, and Boldy James. Tomorrow, he’ll follow that with Flying High Part Two.

Like its predecessor, Flying High Part Two features appearances from some longtime Alchemist allies. In this case, it’s Curren$y, Conway The Machine, and the return of Gangrene, the duo of Alchemist and Oh No. On the single “Vertigo,” Alchemist’s friend Action Bronson shows up to discuss the hassle of stopping your car so that your ladyfriend can take a dump. (Bronson: “Shit, she must’ve had the turkey.”) Alchemist was a rapper before he was a producer. On “Vertigo,” he returns to the mic, and he sounds good.

Below, check out director Sean Kelly’s “Vertigo” video and the Flying High Part Two tracklist. While you’re at it, watch Alchemist’s video for his “Nothing Is Freestyle,” which he shared last week, on his 46th birthday.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Turkish Love”

02 “Phil Drummond” (Feat. Conway The Machine)

03 “Vertigo” (Feat. Action Bronson)

04 “Royal Hand” (Feat. Gangrene)

05 “Paint Different” (Feat. Curren$y)

06 “Turkish Love” (Instrumental)

07 “Phil Drummond” (Instrumental)

08 “Vertigo” (Instrumental)

09 “Royal Hand” (Instrumental)

10 “Paint Different” (Instrumental)

Flying High Part Two is out 11/3.