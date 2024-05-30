John Glacier – “Steady As I Am”

New Music May 30, 2024 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Back in February, the London musician John Glacier signed to Young and released the Like A Glacier EP; its Eartheater-featuring single “Money Shows” landed on our best songs of the week list. Last week, Glacier popped up during Jamie xx’s residency to perform a new collab called “Dafodil” with the producer. And today, she’s announcing another new EP, Duppy Gun, which will be out next month. New single “Steady As I Am” is an intoxicating wooze, check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Steady As I Am”
02 “Grands!”
03 “Cows Come Home”
04 “Whole Or None”
05 “Poster”

The Duppy Gun EP is out 6/20 via Young.

