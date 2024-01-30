The London alt-rapper and producer John Glacier made a name for herself with the 2021 mixtape SHILOH: Lost For Words. Since then, Glacier has walked in big-deal fashion shows, collaborated with New York drill crew Surf Gang, and signed with Young Recordings, the label formerly known as Young Turks. Now, John Glacier is announcing Like A Ribbon, a new EP that’ll arrive next month, and she’s shared its first single.

Kwes Darko produced John Glacier’s new single “Money Shows,” and New York sound-artist Eartheater lends vocals to the track. “Money Shows” sounds more like post-punk than like most strains of UK rap. Glacier delivers her lyrics in a flat deadpan over muted guitars and skittering drum-sounds. It’s a short song, but it’s strange and absorbing. Glacier directed the striking video herself. Below, watch the “Money Shows” video and check out the Like A Ribbon tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Satellite”

02 “Tripsteady”

03 “Money Shows” (Feat. Eartheater)

04 “Emotions”

05 “Nevasure”

The Like A Glacier EP is out 2/23 on Young.