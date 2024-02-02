The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Ice Spice - "Think U The Shit (Fart)"

There’s a thing that happens when a new rap star blows up suddenly out of nowhere, especially once the music establishment gets behind them. They tamp their styles down. They start triangulating for brand endorsements and widespread acceptance. Often, they lose the fun, messy qualities that made them fun in the first place. Ice Spice always seems to be teetering on the edge of that route. She’s already got the bad Taylor Swift remix and the genuinely disgusting Dunkin Donuts drink, and she doesn’t have have an album yet. But there’s something beautiful about this young lady, on the brink of what could be a big Grammy night, releasing a ridiculous song called “Think U The Shit (Fart).”



Look, it’s dumb. It’s supposed to be dumb. It’s the good kind of dumb. Ice Spice, sounding deliciously bored as ever, demands 400 bands just to do her lil dance, while RiotUSA, the ony producer that she’s ever had, flips the beat from the disreputable Brooklyn crew 41’s drill anthem “Bent.” Ignorant music might not help build Ice Spice’s brand, but the world will be a slightly better place if she keeps releasing silly headknockers like this one. —Tom