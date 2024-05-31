Annie Clark is back on her rock-star shit. Clark released the relatively jagged and heavy new St. Vincent album All Born Screaming earlier this year, and she seems to be enjoying stuff like singing while crowdsurfing at small club shows. Last night. St. Vincent was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she made a theatrical show of her performance.

On Kimmel, St. Vincent played “Broken Man,” her new album’s tick-tock synth-rock lead single. She wore very high heels, and she looked cool as hell, as did the members of her backing band. (The guitarist sure resembles Britt Daniel, but I don’t think it’s him.) Annie Clark did a whole lot of big struts and gestures, and then she ran through the audience — the only late-night setup where people aren’t seated — to jump up on a piece of set.

You don’t have to be a big St. Vincent fan to admit that it’s genuinely cool to end a late-night performance by screaming “what are you looking at?!?” directly into a camera a bunch of times. The St. Vincent performance isn’t on YouTube yet — the show’s producers might not want to distract from the Trump stuff, understandably — but you can watch the Facebook video below.

All Born Screaming is out now on Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group.