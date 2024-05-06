A week and a half ago, St. Vincent released her new album All Born Screaming. On Saturday night, Annie Clark performed on John Mulaney’s live Netflix show, and then she went straight to the Paramount, a 400-capacity venue in Los Angeles, to play a show that she only announced a few hours before. During her set, she played a bunch of the new album’s songs live for the first time, and she also dusted off a couple of relative obscurities that fit the joyously intense vibe of the new record.

Midway through her set on Saturday night, St. Vincent performed “Krokodil,” an industrial-influenced one-off single that she released back on Record Store Day 2012. That song used to be a live-show favorite, but she hadn’t performed it since 2015. Annie Clark sang a lot of that song while crowdsurfing, and it’s probably the first time in a while that she’s played the kind of room where that’s even a possibility. Clark’s stagedive wasn’t the most impressive that you’ll see — she just kind of lightly fell backward and didn’t get any air — but it’s cool to see her getting physical anyway.

All the footage of the St. Vincent secret show looks sweaty and fun, and Annie Clark really looks like she’s enjoying rocking out. Besides “Krokodil,” she also played the 2011 Strange Mercy track “Dilettante” live for the first time in seven years, and the recent songs “Reckless,” “Big Time Nothing,” “Candy Darling,” and “All Born Screaming” all got their live debuts. Watch some videos from the show below.

ST VINCENT CROWDSURFING DURING KROKODIL IN 2024 ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/WQocHDna6C — retired from business (@newcareerinsad) May 5, 2024

All Born Screaming is out now on Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group. St. Vincent will be on Kimmel tonight.