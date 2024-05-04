Last night, the first episode of John Mulaney’s live Netflix series, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, premiered as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. It featured a performance from St. Vincent.

The program was a talk/variety show with live interviews, viewer call-ins, and pre-taped pieces, with Richard Kind as the announcer. Before St. Vincent’s performance, guests included Jerry Seinfeld, Ray J, Stavros Halkias, and Will Ferrell in character as producer Lou Adler sitting in the audience. Adler is famously always sitting courtside at Lakers games with Jack Nicholson.

St. Vincent performed “Flea,” a track from last month’s All Born Screaming. Incidentally, the Anne Hathaway Coachella romcom The Idea Of You premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday and there was a St. Vincent singalong scene in that — big weekend for St. Vincent fans with streaming subscriptions.

Also as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, Adam Lambert and Mulaney sang “Totally Gay” for Big Mouth Live on Thursday night.

The rest of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA will stream nightly from May 6-10. Watch St. Vincent’s performance below.

