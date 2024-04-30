John Mulaney’s Live Netflix Series Will Feature Weezer, Beck, St. Vincent, & More

Earlier this month, John Mulaney announced his new live Netflix series, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA. Today, the comedian has announced its guests, which include Weezer, Beck, St. Vincent, and more.

Other musical acts to appear on the show include Flea, Joyce Manor, Warren G, Ray J, and Los Lobos. Other guests include David Letterman, Nate Bargatze, seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, Jon Stewart, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Marcia Clark, John Carpenter, Patton Oswalt, Stavros Halkias, helicopter journalist Zoey Tur, Sarah Silverman, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Bill Hader, Cassandra Peterson, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric The Entertainer, Dr. Emily Lindsey, and more. Richard Kind will serve as the announcer for the shows.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA comprises six episodes and will stream live on Netflix during the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. It debuts on May 3 and then streams nightly from May 6-10.