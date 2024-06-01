Watch Maggie Rogers Cover Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” For SiriusXM

Earlier this week, Maggie Rogers covered Joni Mitchell’s “Cactus Tree” at Red Rocks. In a new session for SiriusXM, the pop singer performed a rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Rogers released her third album, Don’t Forget Me, in April, and she brought one of those tracks to late-night television shortly after. She also recently covered Tate McRae’s “Greedy” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch her take on “I Can’t Make You Love Me” below.

Rogers also performed another Joni Mitchell song, “River,” in Irving, TX last night with Leon Bridges. Watch that below.