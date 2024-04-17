Maggie Rogers was catapulted to viral fame a few years ago, but she’s now a fully seasoned performer who comes off like a total pro when she’s performing. She sounds smooth and clean, but not to the point where she seems too polished. In recent months, Rogers has popped up onstage with people like Zach Bryan, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, and Animal from The Muppets. This summer, she’ll embark on her first-ever arena tour. Last night, she was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Maggie Rogers released her new album Don’t Forget Me last week. On Colbert, she and her very tight backing band performed “The Kill,” a deep cut from the new LP. (The title is a lot harder than the song itself.) Rogers once again proved that she’s a perfectly engaging presence, and her songs sound pretty much the same live as they do on record. Watch the performance below.

Don’t Forget Me is out now on Capitol.