Watch Maggie Rogers, Margo Price, And Animal From The Muppets Join My Morning Jacket At Newport Folk Fest

News July 29, 2023 12:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky

During Friday’s set at Newport Folk Festival, My Morning Jacket were joined by Animal from the Muppets for a closing performance of “One Big Holiday.” “Patrick, you da man,” the Muppet told drummer Patrick Callahan. I’m the Animal. Let’s do it!”

My Morning Jacket’s Newport Folk set also featured a Maggie Rogers duet with Jim James — they covered Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie-led “Say You Love Me.” Margo Price, who just so happens to be taking over Stereogum’s IG Stories this weekend, also joined the band to cover Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

