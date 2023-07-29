During Friday’s set at Newport Folk Festival, My Morning Jacket were joined by Animal from the Muppets for a closing performance of “One Big Holiday.” “Patrick, you da man,” the Muppet told drummer Patrick Callahan. I’m the Animal. Let’s do it!”

My Morning Jacket’s Newport Folk set also featured a Maggie Rogers duet with Jim James — they covered Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie-led “Say You Love Me.” Margo Price, who just so happens to be taking over Stereogum’s IG Stories this weekend, also joined the band to cover Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

::Set Recap::

Newport, RI

Newport Folk Festival

7/28/23 Steam

Amazed

Say That I Love You (Fleetwood Mac cover feat Maggie Rogers)

Least Expected

Dancefloors

Only Memories

Circuital

AEIOU

I Feel The Earth Move feat. Margo Price Carole King Cover)

OBH (feat Animal on Drums) — MMJ On Tour (@jacketracket) July 29, 2023