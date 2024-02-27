Last night, the 37th annual Tibet House Benefit Concert took place at Carnegie Hall. This year’s lineup included Laurie Anderson, Joan Baez, Gogol Bordello, Tenzin Choegyal, Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson, Maggie Rogers, the Scorchio Quartet, Bowen Yang, Jlin, and of course Philip Glass, who helps organize it.

Baez was one of the last artists to perform at the show, and she brought out Rogers for her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” At the very end of the concert, after Gogol Bordello’s set, Baez and Rogers led an ensemble of artists that performed that night with a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.” Here’s video: