We are in the thick of Maggie Rogers SZN as she approaches the release of new album Don’t Forget Me. Today the promo campaign brought her to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where, as is customary in that venue, she covered a popular current song by another artist. For Rogers, that meant an acoustic, piano-and-pedal-steel-accompanied rendition of Tate McRae’s pop hit “Greedy.” At the end, she pushes her voice to the upper reaches of her range, to dramatic effect. Watch the performance below.