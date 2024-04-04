Watch Maggie Rogers Cover Tate McCrae’s “Greedy” In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

News April 4, 2024 11:15 AM By Chris DeVille

We are in the thick of Maggie Rogers SZN as she approaches the release of new album Don’t Forget Me. Today the promo campaign brought her to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where, as is customary in that venue, she covered a popular current song by another artist. For Rogers, that meant an acoustic, piano-and-pedal-steel-accompanied rendition of Tate McRae’s pop hit “Greedy.” At the end, she pushes her voice to the upper reaches of her range, to dramatic effect. Watch the performance below.

