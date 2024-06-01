Watch Zach Bryan Perform “Pink Skies” Live For The First Time In Oakland

Last month, Zach Bryan released “Pink Skies,” which earned a spot on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Last night at the Oakland Coliseum, the country musician gave a live debut to that tune.

He’s been having fun on his tour, from singing a duet with Bruce Springsteen to welcoming Sexy Redd on stage to twerk. “Pink Skies” is likely from Bryan’s upcoming album The Great American Bar Scene, which is rumored to arrive this month. It’ll follow last year’s Zach Bryan. Watch him perform “Pink Skies” below.