The Sex Pistols Announce Reunion Shows With Frank Carter In Place Of Johnny Rotten

It’s hard to imagine any version of the Sex Pistols existing without John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, the sneering and malevolent figure who fronted the band during their brief existence and who came back for the Pistols’ various reunions over the years. The late Sid Vicious was arguably just as important to the Pistols’ iconography, but he wasn’t the band’s original bassist, didn’t play on any of their records, and wasn’t actually particularly good at his instrument. When the Sex Pistols first reunited in the late ’90s, original member Glen Matlock could easily slide into his position. But what will a Sex Pistols reunion look like without Johnny Rotten? We’re about to find out.

The Sex Pistols’ most recent reunion wrapped up in 2008; they haven’t played as a band since Spain’s Azkena Festival that September. But now the Pistols have announced two shows next August, with former Gallows singer Frank Carter, currently of True Love and Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, standing in for Johnny Rotten. Both shows are at London’t Bush Hall, and they’re benefits to keep that long-running venue open. Carter will join original Sex Pistols Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock to play Pistols songs.

Johnny Rotten and the other Sex Pistols haven’t exactly been getting along lately. In 2021, John Lydon referred to Pistol, the Danny Boyle-directed miniseries based on Steve Jones’ memoir, as “the most disrespectful shit.” Lydon attempted to block the series from using any Pistols music, but he lost that legal battle. Last year, Lydon accused his former bandmates of trying to profit on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As NME reports, Paul Cook says Bush Hall was his local venue when he was growing up and that he wants to make sure it stays open. Frank Carter, who was born seven years after the release of Never Mind The Bollocks, says, “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.” The shows go down 8/13-14 at Bush Hall.