Timothy Showalter is returning this Friday with a new Strand Of Oaks album called Miracle Focus. After sharing the singles “More You,” “Party At Monster Lake,” and “Future Temple,” Showalter is giving one more preview with the psychedelic synth-pop number “Ananda.”

According to a press release, “Ananda” takes its name from the Sanskrit word for bliss and happiness. Showalter is a noted yoga fan, and the track explores the “unexpected sensuality of connection through spiritual practice.” He adds:

With all of Miracle Focus there is an intrinsic connection between the sensual and connection with a divine energy. Ananda could just as easily be a celebration of passion for my wife or aligning my body through yoga. With the proper intention they live in the exact place. When you begin to acknowledge that you are a result of the miraculous art of creation and allow peace in your life, it’s pretty amazing how sexy it gets!!!!

Listen to “Ananda” below.

Miracle Focus is out 6/7 on Western Vinyl.