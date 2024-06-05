Finitizing The Infinite: Breaking Down Joanna Newsom’s New Material

I always knew that the person whose name I’d call at the end of it all would be another Joanna Newsom superfan. Besides being into shit like elves and throwing ass once a year at a Ren Faire, what Newsom fans seem to have in common is a plant-like heart and an ability to see life from a falling pilot’s vantage point. In Newsom’s music, we hear someone prey to the most astounding human impulses. We hear someone so desperately trying to create something living, breathing, eternal from the inert universe. We hear someone throttling against death. We hear life sounded back to itself. I knew my future wife would get it.

I met her a few years ago, of course, in a Joanna Newsom fan group. Since then, we’ve been to three Newsom shows together – the first was her secret opening set for Fleet Foxes last year, the second at her first festival set in several years earlier this May, the third at her final show of her Hollywood Cemetery residency last month.

Throughout late May, Newsom played a string of shows at the 150 capacity Masonic Lodge. She played a mix of old songs, covers (including Kermit The Frog deep cuts), and around 50 minutes worth of new material. My wife, who is one of the only people in the world who can teach me new things about Newsom and provide insights I wouldn’t have thought of, felt like a good person to help me out with a review of her final night. Here we are in dialogue. —Emma Madden

EMMA: First of all, I was highly disturbed when I saw Joanna walk out in pants.

HANNAH: An army green jumpsuit!

EMMA: I was genuinely horrified. I thought it was some athleisure wear or something. Turns out it had an Electrical Audio logo printed on the back — several people in the crowd, who didn’t recognize that it was a tribute to Steve Albini, assumed it was the logo for a new album. That sort of cast quite a bit of anxiety over the night. But alas, no album announcement.

HANNAH: I didn’t think she’d make such a Taylor Swift kind of move anyway.

EMMA: A fancy crowd was in attendance. Beck. John C Reilly. Caroline Polachek. Meanwhile 150 of us plebeians sat downstairs as the crew brought them bottles of wine in the balcony. I usually try not to pay this stuff too much mind else it’ll drive me crazy, but the class divide felt stark in such a small venue. I felt a very subtle sense of unease when I first saw her gold-plated, highly ornamented harp, which, to be honest, doesn’t usually bother me. I wish everyone had access to the instruments of heaven, to have the vocabulary to articulate it. It’s a shame that such an aerial view of the world, the ability to not be stuck in the marshes of it, is the domain of the rich and comfortable.

To be a bad Marxist here for a sec, I do believe, though, that only Joanna could make the quality of music she does. If everyone in the world had the same wealth and access she did, I do think there’d still be only one Joanna Newsom. But, if you’re rich and making music, please just at least strive for those heights. Anyway, I felt unable to take her new song “Home Economics” – a song which sees her trying to reconcile the disconnect between her plush, insular life at home and the war-stricken world outside – in very good faith tonight. In early interviews she talked quite a lot about others’ suffering taking a toll on her heart. She said she didn’t know how to cope with war, world hunger. She was always told, “Don’t worry, we’ll be okay.”

HANNAH: It’s funny that we both had the same thought/feeling during “Home Economics.” I felt a little pang of envy and bitterness hearing her sing about her saturated, overly comfortable life – I pictured the mansion, meetings with financial advisors; imagined lessons about money being taught to children too young to know what it is. The song itself speaks a bit about wealth disparity and the “guilt” of privilege, but like you said, I found it more difficult than usual to separate these ideas from the shiny, expensive fame sat right behind us, which ranged from generous and smiling to eerily arrogant.

It made me think of the gorgeous line from Newsom’s newest masterpiece “Rovenshere,” directed to her children, or the children of the world: “You go on and I will stay here.” Joanna’s ability to cope with mortality and fathom eternity, which she explored with heartbreaking bravery throughout Divers and in songs like “Sawdust And Diamonds,” is made more profound now that she’s not imagining herself at the end of the line, the caboose of life on earth, thundering toward death; there are children who will take the reins for us once we’re gone, so long as we teach them how to. That responsibility is at the forefront of some of her new music. In “Home Economics,” this raises not only the question of who will carry on without us, but how we will teach them to manage the assets we leave behind, the Earth itself included.