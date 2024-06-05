Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” has been in the air lately. Maggie Rogers, who has been on a bit of a covers tear, performed a bit of the song in Houston last weekend. And now Zambia’s own WITCH have released their own recording of the track.

The Zamrock royals, whose band name is an acronym for We Intend To Cause Havoc, have turned in a wildly compelling version of an already great song. The band’s Patrick Mwondela has this to say about it:

It was an honour to be asked to record a cover of a Chaka Khan song. I personally was inspired by Chaka Khan’s music in the ‘80s. This project took me back to WITCH’s Disco days when we produced the albums ‘Moving On’ and ‘Kuomboka’. Of all of Chaka Khan’s songs, we chose ‘Ain’t Nobody’ as it’s such an iconic dance floor filler! I worked with Jacco Gardner on production and experimented with lots of sounds and parts. It’s such a well crafted song so we were conscious not to lose its core vibrant vibe, but we also wanted to give it a ZamRock touch, with some vernacular included. The result was a raw, quirky feel just like the ‘70s ZamRock but sprinkled with the ‘80s strings and subtle brass, with a running bass line. For me it was a labour of love and great fun! We hope Chaka likes it.

Listen below.