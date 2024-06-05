Other Half – “Pastoral Existence”

New Music June 5, 2024 6:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In a couple weeks, Norwich rockers Other Half will unleash their new album Dark Ageism. So far we’ve heard “Lifted Fingers” with Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws and “Farm Games,” and today they’re back with “Pastoral Existence.”

On Instagram, the band describe the song as their “sordid countryside fantasy.” It’s also influenced by the Jesus Lizard, who shared their first new song in 26 years today. “Can confirm theirs is better, but treat ours as the amuse-bouche no one asked for,” Other Half wrote. Hear it below.

Dark Ageism is out 6/21 on Big Scary Monsters.

