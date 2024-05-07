Last month, Other Half announced Dark Ageism, the follow-up to 2022’s Soft Action, which was our Album Of The Week. They shared the lead single “Lifted Fingers” featuring Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, and now the Norwich indie rock trio is back with “Farm Games.”

“Farm Games,” according to their Bandcamp, is “about going on yr phone, having wet dreams in yr 30’s, begrudging the positivity of young people and being politely told to wipe yr nose in a club.” It’s a refreshingly raucous blast of UK punk. Hear it below.

Dark Ageism is out 6/21 on Big Scary Monsters.