French pop and nu-disco group L’Impératrice are releasing their new album Pulsar tomorrow. They’ve shared “Me Da Igual,” “Love From The Other Side,” and “Danza Marilù,” and today they’re sharing “Any Way,” a collaboration with Maggie Rogers.

“L’Impératrice has been one of my favorite bands for a few years now, so when we started talking about working together on some music, I jumped at the opportunity to travel to Paris and create with them,” Rogers said in a statement. “The song came together really naturally and effortlessly in one afternoon and I really think it represents this perfect hybrid of what we both do. I’m so happy it’s out in the world.”

“The French way is that we are pretty slow people,” the band’s founder, Charles de Boisseguin, added. “We really take time to make things good. But Maggie Rogers showed up and showed us her skills and the American way. It was a magical moment.”

“Any Way” comes with a music video directed by Zite and Léo. Pulsar also has guests Erick The Architect and Fabiana Martone. Earlier this year, Maggie Rogers unveiled her third sutdio album Don’t Forget Me. Watch the “Any Way” video below.

Pulsar is out 6/7 via Microqlima.