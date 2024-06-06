Beyond their deft noise manipulations and how they stumbled into being expert songwriters, Sonic Youth distinguished themselves from their peers by loving Mariah Carey. On “Kim Gordon And The Arthur Doyle Hand Cream” bassist-guitarist Kim Gordon screeches a combination of fan letter and statement of support to the pop singer, then at the nadir of her career after her 2001 film debut Glitter bombed, taking 2002’s Charmbracelet down with it. The atonal boings and peels have as much to do with Carey’s ebullient bounce-to-the-ounce R&B readymades as Lydia Lunch does with Ashanti, but since 1990s “Tunic (Song For Karen)” Gordon had shown a touristic curiosity about female idols on whose shoulders the machista star-making machinery rests: a curiosity that deepened as Sonic Youth got acquainted with the David Geffens of the biz. A pro at chorus writing by 2004 when she felt like it, Gordon wrote one in the argot of conventional pop songs but without noblesse oblige: “Hey, hey little baby, get down/ Before you fall and hurt someone.”

I like to think Mariah Carey, an omnivore whose cover song choices consistently impress, appreciated Sonic Youth (a year later, revitalized, she released The Emancipation Of Mimi, the biggest-selling album of 2005). I like to imagine her version of “Shadow Of A Doubt,” Sonic Youth’s whispery-creepy 1986 ballad that sounds like wind chimes blowing on a Mordor mountain. Firmly established in Cult Land by 2004, the band released Sonic Nurse, their most devoted return to songform in almost a decade, 20 years ago this Saturday. It did well critically, ending up on enough year-end lists to (barely) make the Pazz & Jop top 40. Me, a distracted fan since the ‘90s, I loved Sonic Nurse, my album of the year. Still is. It sits comfortably among their most fruitful listens: ruminative jams, allusive rockers, ambiguous summas of Bush II-era jingoism, and distillations of chaos coalesce into a statement of enduring confidence.

But four years before this latter-day triumph, the act whose coolness was matched only by their preternatural talent for weathering the shall we say challenges of major label politics got their first punch in the face. Recorded in their home studio after their gear got stolen, NYC Ghosts & Flowers has an aqueous clarity; listening to it is like seeing your bare feet in clear shallow water. Not that many listeners noticed. In a review published during Pitchfork’s Triassic-era taste formation, Brent DiCrescenzo dismissed 2000’s NYC Ghosts & Flowers as “an unfathomable album which will be heard in the squash courts and open mic nights of deepest hell.” You would’ve expected such hysterics on behalf of 98° instead of Sonic Youth, but part of the fun of youth is killing your idols — which after all Sonic Youth knew something about. (DiCrescenzo has since recanted.)

It wasn’t all brickbats. Early Sonic Youth target Robert Christgau lauded “its refusal to to distinguish between abrasive and tender or manmade and natural is a compelling argument for their continuing to do whatever they damn well feel like it.” Because refusing to distinguish between abrasive and tender has been this band’s m.o. since 1986, NYC Ghosts & Flowers always sounded okeedokee to me; the Feelies-meets-Dead “Free City Rhymes” is their trippiest opener since “Teenage Riot.” The rest, however, is amiably ambient, like overhearing the half-heard melodies of a band across the street tuning up. They did better on the albums bookending it. But there was a sense in which Sonic Youth had immolated their reputation, which, given the increasingly desultory reception of their Geffen-era product, needed to happen.