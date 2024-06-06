In 2022, the Dream Syndicate released their latest album Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions. Today, frontman Steve Wynn has announced a new solo LP titled Make It Right, arriving in August alongside a memoir. The lead single “Make It Right” is out now.

“I wrote and recorded these songs in tandem with working on I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True, my memoir which comes out on Jawbone Press the same week as Make It Right, my first solo album since 2010,” the LA rock musician said. “With each chapter, I would get ideas for songs inspired by the deep dive into my past and vice versa. The reflections became intertwined after a while, a mutual commentary between literal and metaphorical ruminating. It was a dialogue between the memoirist and the musician, a one-man Q&A, a gentle volley in the tennis court of my mind. 40-love, game, set and match.”

Make It Right features contributions from Mike Mills of R.E.M., Vicki Peterson of the Bangles, Chris Schlarb of Psychic Temple, Emil Nikolaisen of Serena Maneesh, Linda Pitmon of the Baseball project, and more. Hear “Make It Right” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Santa Monica”

02 “Make It Right”

03 “What Were You Expecting”

04 “You’re Halfway There”

05 “Making Good On Promises”

06 “Cherry Avenue”

07 “Then Again”

08 “Madly”

09 “Simpler Than The Rain”

10 “Roosevelt Avenue”

Make It Right is out 8/30 on Fire.