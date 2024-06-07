In the past few weeks, the New York sexy-drill pioneer Cash Cobain, one of our favorite new artists of last year, has released a couple of collaborations with big stars: “Grippy” with J. Cole, the “Fisherr” remix with Ice Spice. Next month, he’ll head out on tour as Ice Spice’s opener. But Cobain has kept his horny-weirdo underground particularities intact, and you can hear them at work on his new single “Rump Punch.”

Google does not like the title of “Rump Punch,” and I think it might actually be a mistake, not innuendo? On the chorus, he singsongs about “pussy tastes like rum punch,” and I think that’s what he means. If the pussy tastes like rump punch, then it tastes like ass-flavored Hi-C, which does not sound like a compliment. He says it like it’s a good thing. I don’t know. Art is mysterious. Some things are just up for interpretation.

“Rump Punch” has a weirdly beautiful beat, with its drill woodblock percussion gently cutting through a fog of miasmic keyboards that he could’ve easily sampled from an Enya record. Cloud-rap is back, baby! Below, listen to “Rump Punch” and check out the dates for the Ice Spice/Cash Cobain Y2K Tour.

TOUR DATES:

7/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

8/01 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

8/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

8/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM

8/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

8/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ History

8/13 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

8/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

8/17 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

8/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

8/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

8/26 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

8/31 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore