Technically, NxWorries, the duo of Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge, have already released Why Lawd?, their long-awaited sophomore album. Right now, however, Why Lawd? is only available physically; it doesn’t arrive on streaming services until Friday. We’ve already posted their songs “Where I Go,” “Daydreaming,” “86Sentra,” and the Snoop Dogg/October London collab “FromHere.” Now, they’ve shared another track.

“WalkOnBy,” the final single from Why Lawd? is a sunny, funky lope with a fully locked-in verse from former Anderson .Paak tourmate Earl Sweatshirt. The R&B singer Rae Khalil, a protege of Anderson .Paak, also has a verse on the track. Everyone sounds graceful and effortless on this one; check it out below.

The streaming version of Why Lawd? is out 6/14 on Stones Throw.