Long Island pop-punks Macseal have a new album called Permanent Repeat coming out in July, which they announced last month with lead single “Golden Harbor.” They’re following up that song today with the very catchy “Four Legs.”

Macseal describe “Four Legs” as “probably the most power-poppy song we’ve written,” which makes sense considering they’ve also referenced Fountains Of Wayne and Goo Goo Dolls as inspirations for the new album. Of the song’s backstory, vocalist Ryan Bartlett says:

‘Four Legs’ is about meeting my niece for the first time and how existential it made me. There was suddenly this brand new person in my life who I loved instantly, which was such a cool but scary feeling. It made me appreciate where I was in life a bit more than normal, and question how I was living up until then.

Listen to the song below.

Permanent Repeat is out 7/12 on Counter Intuitive.