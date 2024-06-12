Our Backstage Artist Portraits From Gov Ball 2024

Some will say that summer in New York City doesn’t officially begin until Governors Ball. The 2024 iteration of the festival last weekend welcomed headliners Post Malone, the Killers, and SZA. Reigning chart-toppers like Sabrina Carpenter and Sexyy Red graced the stages, as did indie favorites like Faye Webster and Hotline TNT. The Statue of Liberty even showed up — no, wait, that was Chappell Roan. In between all the great music, our photographer Emilio Herce shot backstage portraits of some of the artists that performed, and also Anthony Fantano. Check them out below in alphabetical order.

Beach Fossils

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Blondshell

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Claire Rosinkranz

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

D4vd

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Donna Missal

Durry

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Fcukers

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Geese

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Hippo Campus

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Hotline TNT

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Husbands

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Lauran Hibberd

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

P1Harmony

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Quarters of Change

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Qveen Herby

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Stephen Sanchez

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Teezo Touchdown

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Telescreens

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

The Hails

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

The Thing

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Yung Gravy

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

Anthony Fantano

Emilio Herce / Stereogum

