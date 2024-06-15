Watch Crowded House Play CBS’ Saturday Sessions And Bring Out Mick Fleetwood In London

A couple of weeks ago, Crowded House released their new album Gravity Stairs. The band brought “Teenage Summer” to late-night television earlier this month, and today they performed that track, “The Howl,” and their 1991 classic “Weather With You” on CBS’ Saturday Sessions.

On Thursday, Crowded House played the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and were joined by Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood onstage for “World Where You Live,” “Weather With You,” and the Split Enz song “I Got You.” Crowded House frontman Neil Finn joined Fleetwood Mac in 2018. In our recent interview with him, he discussed the experience:

I wasn’t the frontman; I didn’t have as much to do as I normally would. It felt at times like I didn’t know what to do, because I was just standing around. It was a very unfamiliar feeling. But to see why other songs are put together, and to really inhabit somebody else’s work — it brought out something good for me for the next round and made me appreciate my own band and think that there was something valuable about the idea of a band, and the individuals creating the beautiful sum of parts and all that stuff.

Watch their Saturday Sessions peformance below along with a clip of their performance in London.