It’s an interesting time for JPEGMAFIA. Last year, Peggy teamed up with Danny Brown for Scaring The Hoes, one of the best albums of 2023. This year, he did a bunch of production on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album, and he got mad online about the people who got mad online about the pictures of him and West. Last week, Peggy announced a North American tour, and now he’s got a new single.

JPEGMAFIA’s new song “don’t rely on other men” is a pounding, experimental jam with doom metal guitars and an appearance from longtime collaborator Freaky. The sound is both heavy and disorienting, and the bars are the kind of thing where you need to pause and rewind to make sure you heard right. Like: Peggy says that his bitch is thicker than Cartman? “You ain’t slingin’ no rock like Candlemass”? This thing is a ride. Listen to the track and check out JPEGMAFIA’s tour dates below.

Read our 2023 feature on JPEGMAFIA here.