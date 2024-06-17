In 2021, Cold Cave released Fate In Seven Lessons, our Album Of The Week, though it was billed as an EP. This year, the synth-pop duo has unleashed a string of singles: “She Reigns Down,” “Shadow Dance,” and “Blackberries.” They haven’t announced a new LP, but today they’re back with “Hourglass.”

As usual, the tune is a shimmery wonderland. If you were looking for a summer love song, your prayers have been answered. The band is also announcing North American tour dates following their rescheduled shows in South America, about which they said, “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.” Check out the track and the shows below.

TOUR DATES:

09/05 – Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

09/06 – Sao Paolo, Brasil @ Carioca

09/07 – Lima, Peru @ C Festiva

09/08 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Amon Solar

09/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch

10/05 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom