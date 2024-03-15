It’s been about three years since the ultra-goth synth-punk duo Cold Cave released their great mini-album Fate In Seven Lessons. Since then, Cold Cave have covered Psychic TV and toured with goth OGs like Depeche Mode and the Cult. Now, they’re back with their first new single in three years.

The new Cold Cave track “She Reigns Down” is exactly what you want from this group. It’s pulsating, percolating synthpop that’s practically custom-designed to play in neon-lit caverns while people dance like bats. The keyboard riffs are icy and catchy, and Wes Eisold puts so much echo on his deep baritone that he sounds like he’s singing from the bottom of a dungeon.

With other bands, a standalone single like this might herald a bigger album on the way. But Cold Cave barely ever release albums, and many of their best tracks are only ever available as singles. When they give you a three-minute burst of dank atmosphere, enjoy it for what it is. Hear “She Reigns Down” below.

“She Reigns Down” is out now on Heartworm Press.