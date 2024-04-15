Cold Cave – “Shadow Dance”

New Music April 15, 2024 12:01 PM By Tom Breihan

A month ago, the gothed-out LA synth-punk duo Cold Cave released “She Reigns Down,” their first proper single since the 2021 mini-album Fate In Seven Lessons. It ruled. Today, Cold Cave have followed that single with another one, and the new one rules, too.

Much like “She Reigns Down,” the new Cold Cave track “Shadow Dance” is an icy, pulsating jam that seems like it would do some serious damage at any self-respecting goth club night. Since Cold Cave don’t exactly release albums, it seems relatively unlikely that two new singles, released in close proximity, will build up to anything larger, but who knows? Hear “Shadow Dance” below.

“Shadow Dance” is out now on Heartworm Press.

