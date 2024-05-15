Cold Cave are getting busy! Two months ago, the great Los Angeles goth-punk vampires released the very good song “She Reigns Down,” their first new track in a couple of years. Last month, they followed it with another single called “Shadow Dance.” It seems like Cold Cave have decided to go the weird route of releasing a new track in the 15th day of every month, since they’ve got another one today.

“Blackberries,” Cold Cave’s latest, is exactly the kind of thing that I want to hear from this band. It’s a piece of morbid but undeniable dance-pop. The bouncy synth-bass sounds like New Order, while the eerie synth-riff sounds like New Order, and Wes Eisold moans over that stuff like a ghoul that’s gotten lost in the mist. Cold Cave are getting ready to tour Mexico and South America, and in a press release, they say, “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes, touring takes center stage, and we miss the thrill of creativity.” Check out “Blackberries” below.

But wait, there’s more! You may know that Cold Cave leader Wes Eisold is also the singer for American Nightmare, the hardcore cult heroes who got back together a few years ago. Now, Eisold has quietly started a new solo hardcore project called Statue Of Heaven, and he quietly dropped a four-song demo on Bandcamp last month. I missed the demo when it first came out, but this is as good a time as any to alert you to its existence, since it rules. Listen below.