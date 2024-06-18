There are plenty of feelgood stories on the current pop landscape, and one of them is the grand return of Tinashe, who left the major-label ecosystem and has been thriving for years on an independent level. In April, Tinashe released the horny-robot mating call “Nasty,” and thanks in part to a viral dance edit, that song has become her first genuine crossover hit in nearly a decade.

“Nasty” broke onto the Hot 100 last week, and this week it’s sitting at #69, which feels appropriate. Tinashe performed the track on Kimmel last week, and clear Tinashe inspiration Janet Jackson is now mixing “Nasty” with her own “Nasty” in concert. This morning, we get a “Nasty” remix from the impossible-to-categorize Jane Remover, a big favorite of this website.

We actually just got a bunch of “Nasty” remixes. With only a few hours of advance notice, Tinashe just released her Match My Freak remix EP, featuring remixes from Wuki, 7fiendss, DJ Tunez, svntana archives, OG Ron C, and DJ Candlestick. Those remixers cover a lot of ground, but the remix that immediately drew our attention is Jane Remover’s hyperactive, chopped-up Match My Tweak edit. It’s a shattered, explosive rave reworking that makes “Nasty” sound something like Aphex Twin in Miami bass mode. Below, check out Jane Remover’s remix and Tinashe’s original “Nasty” video.

And here’s the full Match My Freak EP.

Check out our 2023 Jane Remover feature here.