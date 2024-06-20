Later this summer, Fucked Up will release their new album Another Day. If lead single “Stimming” is any indication, it’s going to rule. But that won’t be the only new album from the Fucked Up braintrust this year. In 2018, Fucked Up guitarist/lead songwriter Mike Haliechuk and drummer Jonah Falco started the side project Jade Hairpins, and they released their debut album Harmony Avenue in 2020. Now, there’s a new Jade Hairpins album coming just a month after the new Fucked Up album.

Jade Hairpins tend to revel in catchier, sexier sounds than Fucked Up, and it looks like their new LP Get Me The Good Stuff will push even further in that direction. Recent singles “Life In England” and “Unreliable” aren’t on the album, but they’ve just dropped the new song “Drifting Superstition” on us. It’s a surprising jam that keeps the band’s power-pop tendencies intact while packing in funky organs and swirling strings. You could party to a song like this. Jonah Falco — who’s also emerged as an important producer on the booming UK DIY punk and hardcore scenes — directed the video. Here’s what he says about it:

The song is about the double dead end of not trusting yourself enough to make good decisions, musically wrapped in a Mondays-meets-Bolan, funky filo pastry. With the video I am trying to bring together a simplified and lighthearted sense of the deeper contradictions and folkloric fantasies taken from the lyrics into something in the visual world of Pet Shop Boys’ “It Couldn’t Happen Here and Lina Wertmüller.

Below, check out the “Drifting Superstition” video, the Get Me The Good Stuff tracklist, and Jade Hairpins’ upcoming European tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let It Be Me”

02 “Drifting Superstition”

03 “Our House That Doesn’t Change”

04 “Get Me The Good Stuff”

05 “Telltale Flyover”

06 “My Feet On Your Ground”

07 “Lost In Song”

08 “L.I.E.”

09 “Put Me In The Picture”

10 “Better Here Than In Love”

11 “Live Free Underwater”

12 “In The Heat Of The Sun”

TOUR DATES:

8/24 – London, UK @ New River Studios

8/28 – Istanbul, Turkey @ The Wall

8/30 – Yerevan, Arenia @ Muha

8/31 – Tbilisi, Georgia @ Secret Place

Get Me The Good Stuff is out 9/13 on Merge