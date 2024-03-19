Jade Hairpins, the Fucked Up side project that includes Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk, released their debut album Harmony Avenue back in 2022; since then, they’re only shared the one-off “Life In England” back in November 2022. But today, ahead of a UK tour, they’re sharing a new single, “Unreliable,” which Falco described as “about living up to the ideals and expectations of an ever changing brain, will, body, and world.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/29 Oxford, UK @ Tap Social

03/30 London, UK @ Earth*

03/31 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Festival

04/01 Birkenhead, UK @ Futureyard

04/02 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo*

04/03 Nottingham, UK @ JT Soar

04/04 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club*

04/05 Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

* w/ Pissed Jeans

“Unreliable” is out now via Merge.