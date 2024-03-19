Jade Hairpins – “Unreliable”

New Music March 19, 2024

By James Rettig

Jade Hairpins, the Fucked Up side project that includes Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk, released their debut album Harmony Avenue back in 2022; since then, they’re only shared the one-off “Life In England” back in November 2022. But today, ahead of a UK tour, they’re sharing a new single, “Unreliable,” which Falco described as “about living up to the ideals and expectations of an ever changing brain, will, body, and world.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
03/29 Oxford, UK @ Tap Social
03/30 London, UK @ Earth*
03/31 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Festival
04/01 Birkenhead, UK @ Futureyard
04/02 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo*
04/03 Nottingham, UK @ JT Soar
04/04 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club*
04/05 Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam
* w/ Pissed Jeans

“Unreliable” is out now via Merge.

