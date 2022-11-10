The members of Fucked Up have always been prolific, but they’re on a real run right now. Last month, Fucked Up released the gnarly noise-rock EP Oberon. In a few months, the band will follow that EP with their new album One Day; we’ve already posted the title track. And now we’ve also got new music from a Fucked Up side project.

Back in 2018, Mike Haliechuk, Fucked Up’s guitarist and lead songwriter, got together with drummer Jonah Falco to form a project called Jade Hairpins. When they released their first 12″ single that year, they hadn’t yet revealed their identity. In 2020, Jade Hairpins released their full-length debut Harmony Avenue, and they let the world know who they are. Today, Jade Hairpins have released a new song, their first music since Harmony Avenue.

The new Jade Hairpins song is called “Life In England.” It’s a short, catchy midtempo jam that explicitly calls back to the late-’70s era when punk, power-pop, and pub-rock were all overlapping. Jonah Falco, it’s worth noting, really does live in England these days, and he’s become a key player in a whole new wave of UK punk and hardcore. (I don’t know if Haliechuk is still in Toronto or what.) Check out “Life In England” below.

<a href="https://jadehairpins.bandcamp.com/album/life-in-england">Life in England by Jade Hairpins</a>

“Life In England” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.