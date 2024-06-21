We’re nearing the release of The Last One, the new album from the grizzled, gauzy-voiced yet smooth and graceful UK drill rapper Headie One. He’s shared the excellent singles “Socials” and the Stormzy/Tay Keith collab “Cry No More,” and today he adds “Tipsy.” The song is a duet with Aitch, the white Manchester rapper who painted over an Ian Curtis tribute mural a couple years back. “Tipsy” is not a J-Kwon cover — you’ll have to rely on Clipping for that — but it is a funky, fizzy, extremely summery track that finds the two emcees making a lot of references to alcohol as expected. Listen below.

The Last One is out 6/28 via Sony UK. The same day, Headie One will perform at Glastonbury.