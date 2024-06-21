Headie One – “Tipsy” (Feat. Aitch)

New Music June 21, 2024 12:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Headie One – “Tipsy” (Feat. Aitch)

New Music June 21, 2024 12:10 AM By Chris DeVille

We’re nearing the release of The Last One, the new album from the grizzled, gauzy-voiced yet smooth and graceful UK drill rapper Headie One. He’s shared the excellent singles “Socials” and the Stormzy/Tay Keith collab “Cry No More,” and today he adds “Tipsy.” The song is a duet with Aitch, the white Manchester rapper who painted over an Ian Curtis tribute mural a couple years back. “Tipsy” is not a J-Kwon cover — you’ll have to rely on Clipping for that — but it is a funky, fizzy, extremely summery track that finds the two emcees making a lot of references to alcohol as expected. Listen below.

The Last One is out 6/28 via Sony UK. The same day, Headie One will perform at Glastonbury.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

2 days ago 0

Interpol Apologize For Inadvertently Ripping Off Artist For Their Tour Campaign

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Teases “Woman’s World,” New Album Features Production From Dr. Luke & Max Martin

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest