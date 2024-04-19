Headie One dropped his exceptional single “Socials” on Leap Day, and he’s since announced his second album. It’s called The Last One, and its next new track reunites Headie with Stormzy, his fellow UK rap royal and “Ain’t It Different” duet partner. “Cry No More” also boasts production from Memphis’ own Tay Keith, who fucks us up a bit more delicately than usual here, in addition to Tommy Parker and Pooh Beatz.

A statement from Headie One:

This is one of my favorites from the album. I loved the sample and 808s straight away when Tay (Keith) and Pooh (Beatz) played it in the studio. Stormzy went crazy on it, too. The video concept was to show people that everyone has struggles they have to deal with daily. That’s no different to myself and Stormzy, regardless of what people think we’ve achieved in our careers. We still have things in life we have to deal with like everyone else.

Watch the Raw Tape-directed video below.

The Last One is coming in June via Epic.