If you’re reading this, there’s a decent chance you’ve already heard Clipping.’s incredible cover of J-Kwon’s “Tipsy,” which was included on our Save Stereogum compilation that we put together a few years ago to raise money for the site and have some of our favorite artists cover hits from the 2000s. But if not, hey, there’s no time like the present. Clipping have officially released their take on “Tipsy” today, on a 7″ that features their collaborator Cooling Prongs (aka Christopher Fleeger) on the flip side.

“J-Kwon’s ‘Tipsy’ is one of the greatest party rap songs of all time,” Clipping. shared in a statement. “We could never make a beat as hard as the original, so we took our version in another direction — something like if Skinny Puppy had somehow remixed it in the late 1980s.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://clppng.bandcamp.com/album/tipsy-b-w-midnight">Tipsy b/w Midnight by clipping. / Cooling Prongs</a>

The Clipping. / Cooling Prongs 7″ is out via Sub Pop.