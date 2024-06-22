Justin Timberlake Addresses DWI Arrest For The First Time As World Tour Resumes In Chicago

Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. Long Island legend Billy Joel was forced to weigh in on the incident, and on Friday Timberlake resumed his tour in Chicago. At the concert, he addressed what happened.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake told the crowd at the United Center. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

In March, Timberlake released Everything I Thought It Was, his first new album in six years. Tonight, he’ll play the United Center again for a second night.