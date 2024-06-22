Taylor Swift Performs “The Black Dog” Live For The First Time And Reunites With Prince William At Wembley

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is ending in December and she’s making the most of every minute. The other week she performed Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” for the first time since 2017, and on Friday she gave a live debut to “The Black Dog” from The Tortured Poets Department.

The show took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, a fitting choice since the title “The Black Dog” is a nod to British pubs. Out of the 31 tracks on The Tortured Poets Department, “The Black Dog” made our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Prince William was in attendance on his 42nd birthday, and was particularly enthusiastic for “Shake It Off.” In 2013, he performed a duet with the pop star and Jon Bon Jovi, and later said he “got up like a puppy” when Swift persuaded him to get onstage. Watch footage from Friday below.

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024